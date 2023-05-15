3 Reasons Why You are Always Hungry

Do you feel like you are ALWAYS hungry? Feeling as though you can’t control your hunger can lead to frustration when trying to lose weight or trying to eat healthily, and can make it hard to reach your goals. Here are 3 reasons why you are feeling hungry all the time.

1. Lacking fiber-filled foods. Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and beans are all great sources of fiber that provide volume and take longer to digest, making you feel more full with fewer calories. Think of fiber as a speed bump that slows the traffic going through the digestive system.

At Seattle Sutton’s: Meals are high in fiber, antioxidant-rich whole fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

2. Eating too few calories. Overly restricting your calories can leave your body low on energy, your hormones unbalanced, and your diet short on important nutrients, which can all lead to increased hunger. Eating too few calories throughout the day can set you up for failure by causing extreme hunger.

At Seattle Sutton’s: Registered Dietitians are available for consultation to assess individual caloric needs.

3. Mindless eating. When we are distracted, we are often not paying attention to our hunger cues, leading to an intake of 50% more calories than when we eat with intention while paying attention to our body signals.

At Seattle Sutton’s: Pre-portioned meals take the guesswork out of healthy weight control by providing exactly what you need for each meal.

At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, we provide fresh, never-frozen meals. They are specifically Dietitian-designed and chef-inspired creations that will provide you with what you need to stay satisfied! Getting into the routine of eating regularly scheduled healthy meals and snacks will help you stay on track. Our #1 goal at Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating is to make healthy eating EASY!

