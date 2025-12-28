Jayden Riley’s 37 points helps Yorkville Christian outlast Mendota at Plano Classic

With Saturday’s quarterfinal of the 62nd Plano Christmas Classic tied and just over four minutes to play, the Yorkville Christian duo of senior Jayden Riley and junior Tray Alford stepped up what had already been fantastic games for each even more against a relentless squad from Mendota.

The two each scored on a pair amazing drives and knocked down free throws in the final 40 seconds to help the No. 2-seeded Mustangs hold off the No. 7-seeded Trojans 74-69.

Yorkville Christian (9-2) advances to Monday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal against the host Reapers. Mendota (9-4) drops to the third-place semifinal bracket on Monday against Sandwich.

“Mendota is one tough team,” Yorkville Christian coach Aaron Sovern said. “We knew they shot the ball well, so we wanted to limit the open shots we gave them. Our scouting report was pretty simple, their guys are just really good basketball from top to bottom. If we miss an assignment they are going to capitalize.”

“We had to push the tempo and keep it where we are comfortable. It plays into what they like to do to a little bit, but I felt like the pace was where we needed it to be, but they just kept making plays.”

With the score tied at 59-all, Alford, who finished with 21 points and five 3-pointers, buried a triple from the right wing before Riley, who poured in a game-high 37 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed off for eight assists, turned a turnover into the nifty drive down the lane.

Mendota, as they had all game, wouldn’t go away and cut the lead to 70-66 with 22 seconds left on a left corner trey by Dane Doyle.

But form there, Riley swished four free throws around one of Aden Tillman’s five 3s to close things out.

“In the fourth quarter Jayden was able to get to the rim a few times and Trey knocked down a couple of threes to finally get us a little separation,” Sovern said. “We just made plays, and made free throws down the stretch when we needed to.”

Yorkville Christian - which also received 10 points from Jayden Alford - led 24-22 after a wild first quarter, while Mendota led 36-34 at halftime and 52-51 heading to the final eight minutes.

Aden Tillman led Mendota with 19 points, while Drew Becker had 15 points and a game-best 10 rebounds. Cole Tillman added 12 points and six rebounds while Oliver Munoz 11 points and four assists.

“I told the guys in the locker room just now; I was extremely proud of their effort tonight,” Mendota coach Steve Wasmer said. “I can’t fault any one of them, they played as hard as they could from start to finish. That’s the one thing I’ve thought has been holding us back a bit.

“I feel we have a ton of talent offensively, and defensively we just kept battling, and you have to against Yorkville Christian. I mean they have a Division I point guard and a ton of shooters around him. We just kept finding answers until the final couple of minutes.

“Becker had easily his best game of the year on both ends of the floor. I also thought Aden, Cole and Oliver were outstanding. It just came down to a couple of plays, a couple of shots late and (Yorkville Christian) made them.”