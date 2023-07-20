July 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County police blotter: July 19, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

(Stock image)

Brandy Bestul, 46, of Bureau, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 11:41 p.m. July 15 on the Nebraska St. and Iowa Railroad in Bureau on complaints of trespassing on railroad property.

Michael Bestul, 38, of Bureau, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 11:41 p.m. July 15 on the Nebraska St. and Iowa Railroad in Bureau on complaints of trespassing on railroad property.

Shawnia Wendling-Bacues, 40, of Bureau, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 11:41 p.m. July 15 on the Nebraska St. and Iowa Railroad in Bureau on complaints of trespassing on railroad property.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.