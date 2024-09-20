Hall football vs. Sherrard score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Aiden Redcliff (left) and Jacob Mongan (right) of Hall High School celebrate the go ahead touchdown right before halftime in the game against Mendota High School at Richard Nesti Stadium (Kyle Russell)

Hall faces Sherrard in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Brandon LaChance will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Hall vs. Sherrard kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Park

Hall-Sherrard preview

About the Red Devils: Hall-PC is coming off its first win of the season, as the Red Devils beat Mendota 62-27 last week. … Before last week’s offensive onslaught, the Red Devils had scored just 21 points through the first two games. … Last week, Braden Curran ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and had two receptions for 53 yards and a TD, and Aiden Redcliff rushed for 159 yards and three TDs on 15 attempts. … QB/DB Dylan Glynn ran for a TD, threw for a TD and returned a fumble for a TD against Mendota. … The Red Devils beat the Tigers 35-0 in the last meeting between the teams in 2019.

About the Tigers: Sherrard has been outscored 135-20 through three games, including 59-0 in a loss to Princeton last week. … The Tigers managed 74 offensive yards against Princeton with 64 rushing yards on 31 attempts and 10 passing yards. QB Carter Brown led Sherrard with 31 rushing yards on seven carries. … Sherrard gave up 17 points in a 29-second span as part of Princeton’s 39-point second quarter.

FND pick: Hall-PC

How to watch Hall vs Sherrard football game livestream

The Hall vs. Sherrard game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: