NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Allie Thome

La Salle-Peru senior Allie Thome is playing well as the regular season is winding down.

Thome was the medalist in wins over Ottawa and Princeton. She shot a 41 against Ottawa and a 40 against Princeton.

“Allie has been having an overall strong season,” L-P coach Patrick Goy said. “Picking up those two medalist honors last week, especially on senior night, was great to see. She’s been consistent in her scoring all season and I look forward to her success continuing as we head toward postseason play.”

For her performance, Thome was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Thome answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing golf and how did you get into it?

Thome: I started playing golf in sixth grade. My dad always played so I went with him.

What do you like about playing golf?

Thome: I like how it is an individual sport but there’s also a team atmosphere.

What makes you a good golfer?

Thome: My driving ability and mental stability throughout the match.

What is the best course you’ve ever played?

Thome: Inwood Golf Course in Joliet because they have a challenging island green.

If you could get advice from any golfer, who would it be and why?

Thome: (L-P) Coach (Patrick) Goy because he has a lot of knowledge on golf and different strategies to get you through the match.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Thome: My favorite sports memory is winning the national championship in Alabama for softball.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Thome: Peaches would be the food I would win with in an eating contest.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Thome: Hawaii because of the beaches and sunsets.

Besides golf season, what do you like about the fall?

Thome: My favorite fall activities are homecoming, pumpkin patches and football games.

What are your thoughts on your performance last week?

Thome: My short game came together and I played strategically throughout the matches.