Shaw Local Radio receives 4 Silver Dome Award nominations

Shaw Local Radio personnel were nominated for four 2024 Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome Awards.

Shaw Local Media was nominated for Best Local Radio Newscast for its morning AM local news; SPL for Best Radio PSA for Local Charity/Cause for “Nuttin’ But Net” Kids Event; WALS for Best Radio Station Self-Promotion for its Shaw Local website; and Morning Sports Update by Zane Trumann for Best Sportscaster.

The 2024 Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome Award winners will be announced at the IBA’s annual meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Normal. The IBA Silver Dome Awards recognize the best in broadcasting each year.