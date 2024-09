An individual was flown by medical helicopter Friday from near the scene of a two-vehicle crash just outside of Utica. The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Utica Fire and EMS and Utica police responded just after 3:30 p.m. Friday to the two-vehicle crash involving a car and motorcycle. An OSF Life Flight flew a patient from the scene. (Scott Anderson)

