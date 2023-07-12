Bureau County police blotter: July 12, 2023

Barry L. Cade, 30, of Neponset, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 7:36 a.m. July 9 at 241 W. Railroad Rd. in Sheffield on complaints of violation of an order of protections, driving with a revoked or suspended license, criminal trespass to residence, two counts of criminal damage to property more than $300 and interference with an emergency communication.
Edwin D. Rosado Arroyo, 26, of Spring Valley, was cited by Spring Valley police at 7:12 p.m. July 8 at Dakota and Richards streets on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Carlos A. Buelvas, 49, of Dover, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 3:33 p.m. July 7 at 2500 N. Ave. in La Moille on an in-state failure to appear warrant.
Rick A. Wagner, 42, of Tiskilwa, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 7:32 p.m. July 7 at 310 W. Main St. in Tiskilwa on an in-state battery warrant.
Joshua R. Dixon, 40, of Tiskilwa, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 11:36 p.m. July 6 at 530 Park Ave. E. in Princeton on complaints of criminal trespass to property and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.