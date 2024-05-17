Spring Valley announces June 22 Cleanup Day

Cleanup Day will be Saturday, June 22, in Spring Valley.

Residents should put cleanup materials in the same location as weekly garbage by 6 a.m. as one stop will be made at each home.

The following items will not be picked up major appliances, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, water heaters/softeners, windows, glass, riding lawn mowers, electronic items such as TVs, cellphones, mp3 players, radios, etc., demolition/remodeling/construction materials including carpet, household hazardous waste such as oils, chemicals, pesticides and wet paint, liquid waste, medical waste, batteries, concrete, landscaping/yard waste such as rocks, bricks and dirt, grass, etc., tires, auto parts or steel.

All materials should be stacked neatly and placed together. It should not exceed the dimension of 4 feet, by 4 feet, by 3 feet so that orderliness can be preserved by the city. Miscellaneous loose bulk items should be contained in bags or boxes.

Any questions can be directed to Republic Services at 815-719-8151 or the city clerk’s office at 815-664-4221.