Bureau County Genealogical Society to host program about impact of women on the railroad

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the library, 629 S. Main St., Princeton. Mike Cerveny, a board member and volunteer of the Mendota Museum and Historical Society, will give a presentation titled “Women and Steel Ribbons.” (Photo provided by Carol McGee)

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the library, 629 S. Main St., Princeton. The public is welcome.

Mike Cerveny, a board member and volunteer of the Mendota Museum and Historical Society, will give a presentation titled “Women and Steel Ribbons.”

The history of the development and growth of American railroading has been extensively covered throughout the years, but it has been almost exclusively about the men who pioneered the industry. Little mention, if at all, included the contributions made by women. His program will cover not only the improvements and input by women to railroading, but also operational enhancements and technical achievements. Historians have said women helped make traveling by rail efficient and civilized.

Along with handling technical equipment, museum issues, upgrading the model Mendota railroad display and facilities, Cerveny assists with fellow volunteers giving tours to visitors of the museum, steam locomotive, caboose (waycar) and three rail cars. He tells people the stories behind the history of interesting events.

The society is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month. For more information, call 815-879-3133.