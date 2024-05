Spring Valley citywide garage sales are scheduled June 6-8.

Maps will be available at the City Clerk’s Office, 215 N. Greenwood St., on Wednesday, June 5.

It is free to get on the map and you can participate one or more days. Send your name and address of where the sale will be and the days you want to have the sale. Deadline to get on the map is Friday, May 31.

Send to: Spring Valley City Clerk, 215 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley, IL 61362 or call 815-664-4221.