Mr. J’s in Ottawa relocating to former Subway

Mr. J’s Hot Dogs & Gyros is temporarily closed as staff prepare to move to the former Subway at 1118 Columbus St., Ottawa.
Sunday was the last day at its old location at 323 W. Madison St. and the move is expected to take at least a week, according to a Facebook post on the business’ page.
In addition to hot dogs and gyros, Mr. J’s sells tacos, quesadillas, torta, burritos, chimichangas, nachos, sopes, Italian beef and hamburgers, among other items.
