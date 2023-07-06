July 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

Bureau County police blotter: July 6, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

(Stock image)

Jessica L. Padilla, 39, of Neponset, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 11:31 p.m. July 1 at 419 W. Railroad St. in Sheffield on complaints of non-traffic battery.

Barry L. Cade, 30, of Neponset, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 1:49 a.m. on July 2 at 10701 250 E. St. in Neponset on complaints of non-traffic domestic battery.

Russell D. Bernabei, 31, of Tiskilwa, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 9:31 p.m. on July 2 at 18565 Kentville Rd. in Tiskilwa on complaints of non-traffic domestic battery and interfering with a domestic violence report.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.