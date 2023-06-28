June 28, 2023
Shaw Local
La Salle County marriage licenses: June 1-16, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Here are the La Salle County marriage publication lists for June 1 through June 16, 2023.

Alan Jon Opsal of La Salle and Mary Catherine Garncarz of La Salle

Nathan John Weiss of Ottawa and Jessica Rae Solomon of Ottawa

Jeremy John Wall of Charlotte, N.C. and Margaret Elizabeth Taylor of Charlotte, N.C.

Zachary Thomas Wyse of Wedron and Lindy Shea Weygand of Ottawa

Donnie Lee Blair II of Sheridan and Amanda Ortiz of Sheridan

Kenneth Eugene Johnson of Marseilles and Janice Lee Johnson of Marseilles

Michael Phillip Lee of Dwight and Kendra Nicole Moldovan of Dwight

Ricardo Rivera Mosqueda of Ottawa and Keila Andrea Espinoza Mota of Ottawa

Dominique Angel Santivanes of La Salle and Erin Corrin Bowen of La Salle

Matthew Garrison Schoch of Ottawa and Tyler Lace Wegner of Ottawa

David Scott Gibson of Tempe, Ariz. And Sammantha Leigh Nass of Wenona

Darrell Robert Adams of Streator and Natasha Nicole Crawford of Streator

Zachary Leonard Breyne of Seneca and Heather Lynn Cherwinski of Seneca

Mark Robert Guilinger of Somonauk and Kalista Nicole Castillo of Somonauk

Davis Don Dahlberg of Rochester, Minn. and Margaret Maria Durdan of Rochester, Minn.

Nathan Edward Hermann of Ottawa and Staci Lynn Wilson of Ottawa

Matthew Cooper Adams of Waterloo, Iowa and Madeline Rose Smith of Waterloo, Iowa

Ryan Bodean Ramirez of Montgomery and Megan Leigh McMillin of Montgomery

Thomas Edwards Verbeiren of Beecher and Melony Joy Baccof of Beecher

Brian Robert Wagner of Countryside and Gail Louise McCormack of Countryside

Krueger Hogan Keene of Chicago and Jacquelyn Anne Somolski of Peru

Daniel Burton Biros of Lostant and Karen Ann Skowera of Lostant

Dustin Wayne Smith of Ottawa and Kaci Lynn Stillwell of Ottawa

Nigel Robert Rolfe of Rockford and Leann Rose Schaffnit of Rockford

Richard Thomas Shafer of Seneca and Robert Ray Andre of Seneca

Jacob Keith Kendall of Plainfield and Kellie Barnet Yamanaka of Aurora

Travis Lee Bialas of Rochelle and Aleigha Michelle Lampson of Rochelle

Gilbert Trevino Bernal Jr. of Marseilles and Melissa Ann Rutherford of Marseilles

Joseph Eugene Feeney of El Paso and Anna Emily Pleskovitch of Indianapolis, Ind.

Carter William Krause of Columbia, Mo. and Alexa Antoinette Agne of Columbia, Mo.

Nicholas Michael Hutchison of Steger and Jacqueline Marie Chan of Steger

Christian Ryan Santoy of Ottawa and Sydney Elaine Strobel of Ottawa

John Douglas Wrigley of Buffalo Grove and Kimberly Anne Cyze of Buffalo Grove