Softball: Walnut Thunder wins C League championship

SHEFFIELD - The Walnut Thunder defeated No. 1 seed Sheffield 2, 8-6, to win the championship game of the Western Bureau Valley League C League championship Saturday in Sheffield.

The Thunder finished with a record of 9-1.

Team members are Adalynn Gloria, Leah Donnelly, Ainsley Peterson, Brooklyn Cooney, Jaclyn Cooney, Kaylee Jamison, Audree Buske, Kaya Olson, Jemma Johnson, Josie Wiggim, Sophia Thurston, Lilly Fargher, Bella Taylor, Kinley Gruber, Stevie Davis, Lydia Edlefson, Aneeka Barnas and coaches Sam Taylor, Abby Jamison and Brent Jamison.

Annawan beat Sheffield 1 for third place.