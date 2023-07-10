July 10, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

Softball: Walnut Thunder wins C League championship

By Kevin Hieronymus
The Walnut Thunder defeated No. 1 seed Sheffield 2, 8-6, to win the championship game of the Western Bureau Valley League C League softball championship Saturday in Sheffield. They finished with a record of 9-1. Team members are (front row, left to right) Adalynn Gloria, Leah Donnelly, Ainsley Peterson, Brooklyn Cooney and Jaclyn Cooney; and (back row), Coach Abby Jamison, Kaylee Jamison, Audree Buske, Kaya Olson, Jemma Johnson, Josie Wiggim, Sophia Thurston, Coach Brent Jamison and Lily Fargher. Not pictured are: Coach Sam Taylor, Bella Taylor, Kinley Gruber, Stevie Davis, Lydia Edlefson and Aneeka Barnas.

The Walnut Thunder defeated No. 1 seed Sheffield 2, 8-6, to win the championship game of the Western Bureau Valley League C League championship Saturday in Sheffield. They finished with a record of 9-1. Team members are (rront row, left to right) Adalynn Gloria, Leah Donnelly, Ainsley Peterson, Brooklyn Cooney and Jaclyn Cooney; and (back row), Coach Abby Jamison, Kaylee Jamison, Audree Buske, Kaya Olson, Jemma Johnson, Josie Wiggim, Sophia Thurston, Coach Brent Jamison and Lilly Fargher. Not pictured are: Coach Sam Taylor, Bella Taylor, Kinley Gruber, Stevie Davis, Lydia Edlefson and Aneeka Barnas. (Photo provided)

SHEFFIELD - The Walnut Thunder defeated No. 1 seed Sheffield 2, 8-6, to win the championship game of the Western Bureau Valley League C League championship Saturday in Sheffield.

The Thunder finished with a record of 9-1.

Team members are Adalynn Gloria, Leah Donnelly, Ainsley Peterson, Brooklyn Cooney, Jaclyn Cooney, Kaylee Jamison, Audree Buske, Kaya Olson, Jemma Johnson, Josie Wiggim, Sophia Thurston, Lilly Fargher, Bella Taylor, Kinley Gruber, Stevie Davis, Lydia Edlefson, Aneeka Barnas and coaches Sam Taylor, Abby Jamison and Brent Jamison.

Annawan beat Sheffield 1 for third place.