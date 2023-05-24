River Valley Players to present ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ June 9-11

River Valley Players will present “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, and a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at 1301 Second St. in Henry.

The show follows a nerve-racked school teacher who is anxious about his first day of teaching. While trying to relax by watching television, various characters representing facets of his personality emerge and show him how to win his students over with music and imagination.

The show will feature songs such as “Just a Bill,” “Lolli, Lolli, Loll” and “Conjunction Junction.”

The production is directed and choreographed by Lauren Frawley with music direction by Jamie Wilson. The cast of young adults features Bobby Gaspardo, Avery Withers, Taylor Rowe, Bella Gaspardo and Daisy Fritz.

The production will look to bring the familiar show from the ′70s to life through fresh eyes and ears and into 2023.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at rvphenry.org or by calling the box office at 309-238-7878. Desserts, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.