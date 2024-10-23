Third suspect in La Salle stabbing of teen turns himself in

A Decatur man turned himself in Tuesday night for his alleged role in a nonfatal stabbing in La Salle.

Davion K. Douglas was released from custody Wednesday with pretrial conditions.

La Salle police issued a news release Wednesday announcing that Douglas, 20, also listed in Spring Valley, had surrendered at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday at the La Salle Police Department.

Douglas and two other men, Justin E. Qasem and William J. Vargas, both 19-year-old Spring Valley residents, all are charged with mob action, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison – at least for now.

“Additional charges are pending on all individuals that have been charged in this investigation,” police said in the release.

Court records show the charges were incurred Sept. 29, when a youth was stabbed at Ninth and Lafayette streets in La Salle. La Salle police said the youth has made a full recovery.

The suspects are scheduled to appear again Nov. 7 for arraignment in La Salle County Circuit Court.