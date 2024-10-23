2025 Starved Rock, Matthiessen calendars now are for sale

Starved Rock and Matthiessen calendars are available for purchase in stores and preorder online, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Starved Rock Foundation. (Image provided by Matthew Klein)

Starved Rock and Matthiessen calendars are available for purchase in stores and preorder online, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Starved Rock Foundation.

The volunteer-run foundation supports the state park through educational programs, guided hikes, exhibit updates and other items.

The 2025 calendar can be a gift for anyone that loves the outdoors or has visited Starved Rock or Matthiessen. Online ordering is available at https://www.starvedrockhikers.com/product-page/2025-calendar

This year’s fundraiser is particularly special for several reasons. First, the Miller Group Charitable Trust has agreed to match every donation up to $7,500, doubling the impact of each calendar sold. Second, each photograph in the calendar was donated by park visitors, with more than 450 submissions received from individuals who captured the beauty of these parks. The calendar also highlights park events.

Calendars can be purchased at the following in-store locations, while supplies last:A Mess of Things – Ottawa; Bruce & Ollies at The Bickerman Building, Utica; Catseye Wine Bar, Ottawa; Heritage Harbor, Ottawa; LeRocher Bookstore (Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center); Lock 16, La Salle; Prairie Fox Books, Ottawa; Starved Rock Country Welcome Center, Utica; and Starved Rock Lodge.

“The calendar is more than just a fundraiser for the Starved Rock Foundation – it’s an invitation,” said Starved Rock Foundation president Pam Grivetti in a news release. “For those who haven’t visited, it offers a glimpse of the beauty that awaits. For those who have, it’s a reminder of the wonder they’ve experienced. Our parks, located among corn and soybean fields, offer something special in every season, and the calendar captures that year-round magic.”

The 11-inch by 14-inch wall calendar is professionally printed on one of the finest printing papers made. This Classic Felt press paper has a luxurious feel and smooth finish, producing a high-quality, timeless feel, the foundation said in a news release. It is an acid free, archival and Forest Stewardship Council certified paper.

Online orders placed before Nov. 16 will ship on Nov. 18, and online orders placed between Nov. 16 and Dec. 7 will ship on Dec. 9.

The Starved Rock Historical and Educational Foundation is the nonprofit organization for Starved Rock State Park located in North Central Illinois. The foundation includes a volunteer program that staffs the Visitor Center information desk and leads interpretive hikes, provides educational materials and conducts special events and presentations. It also raises money for appropriate materials, equipment and the improvement of Starved Rock State Park through memberships, donations and profit from the 100% volunteer-run LeRocher Book Store in the Visitor Center. More than $460,000 has been donated over the past 30-plus years by an elected board of directors. Learn more about the Foundation, becoming a volunteer, or donating at www.starvedrock.org.