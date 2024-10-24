Stage 212′s first Queen of Hearts grand prize winner donates back winnings

Grand prize winner Shirley Duttlinger donated her Queen of Hearts winnings back into Stage 212′s Auditorium Renovation fund. The theater group announced it will be starting a new Queen of Hearts Board immediately, with the jackpot starting at $1,000. (Photo provided by Larry Kelsey)

Stage 212′s first Queen of Hearts raffle was a success.

Grand prize winner Shirley Duttlinger donated her winnings back into Stage 212′s Auditorium Renovation fund. The theater group announced it will be starting a new Queen of Hearts Board immediately, with the jackpot starting at $1,000.

The Queen of Hearts drawing takes place at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the Atrium of the Westclox Building, next to Fire on Fifth, 300 Fifth St., Peru. One ticket is drawn from the tickets purchased that week. If the Queen of Hearts is not revealed, the jackpot rolls over for the next week’s drawing. Winners are announced/posted on Facebook, on Stage 212′s website, in The Atrium and at Stage 212.

The ticket holder who selects the Queen of Hearts is the grand prize winner. If the grand prize winner is present at the time of the drawing, they will receive 100% of the jackpot. If the grand prize winner is not present, they will receive 50% of the jackpot. The “jackpot” is defined as 70% of the total ticket sales accumulated at the time of the last drawing.

Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 with no limit on the number of tickets purchased. They are sold at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle, during events, and at Fire on Fifth during regular business hours.

All players must be 18 years of age or older to participate. All proceeds from this raffle benefit Stage 212′s Auditorium Renovation Fund. Stage 212, Inc. is a 501c3 charitable organization. For more information and complete rules, visit stage212.org.