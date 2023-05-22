Hennepin American Legion Post 1044 announces Memorial Day service schedule

The Hennepin American Legion Post 1044 has announced its upcoming Memorial Day service schedule.

Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 28, at the Florid Cemetery followed by a ceremony at 9:20 a.m. at the Union Grove Cemetery.

A joint ceremony will be held including the Putnam County Seat Post 1044, Granville American Legion Post 180 and the Putnam County VFW Post 8324 will also be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hennepin Riverside Cemetery.

The ceremony will include a biplane aerial flyover by Jim Fassino in memory of Ernest Bassi, weather permitting.