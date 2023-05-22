May 22, 2023
Hennepin American Legion Post 1044 announces Memorial Day service schedule

Services will be held at Florid, Union Grove and Hennepin Riverside Cemeteries

The Hennepin American Legion Post 1044 has announced its upcoming Memorial Day service schedule. (Putnam County)

Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 28, at the Florid Cemetery followed by a ceremony at 9:20 a.m. at the Union Grove Cemetery.

A joint ceremony will be held including the Putnam County Seat Post 1044, Granville American Legion Post 180 and the Putnam County VFW Post 8324 will also be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hennepin Riverside Cemetery.

The ceremony will include a biplane aerial flyover by Jim Fassino in memory of Ernest Bassi, weather permitting.