Putnam County Community Center will hold caregiver stress-busting program starting April 10

The Putnam County Community Center will be offering a free caregiver stress-busting program at 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, at 128 First Street in Standard.

The program will be geared toward family caregivers that care for loved ones with memory loss or dementia. This is a holistic program that focuses on the caregiver.

Participants can expect to learn stress management techniques, relaxation and coping strategies. Meetings will last 90 minutes and will take place once a week for nine weeks.

Activities and programs will be offered for the care recipient during the meeting times. For information or to register for the program, call the PCCC at 815-339-2711 or 800-757-4579.