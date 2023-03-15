Magnolia Fire Department to host annual Spring Chicken Supper and Ham Distribution on March 25

The Magnolia Fire Department will host its annual Spring Chicken Supper and Ham Distribution from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Magnolia Fire Station, 206 S. Chicago St.

The dinner will include fried chicken with mostaccioli, salad, bread, coffee, lemonade or tea and dessert. The meal will cost $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and children 5 and younger are free.

The proceeds will go to the Magnolia Fire Department. The organization will be raffling Amish Country hams and turkeys during the dinner. A 50/50 drawing, door prize and other raffles will be available as well.

Any questions can be directed to Chief Dan Baum by calling 815-860-3031 or 815-257-6405.