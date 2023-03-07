Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s home getting renovated in Peru

When the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp return for their third season in Peru, they will take the field to a new-look Schweickert Stadium.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Workers from Hayden Construction installed box seats Monday, March 6, 2023, at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. The stadium grandstand, home of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, was approved by the Peru City Council last June. This phase included 575 box seats, a new grandstand and press box. (Scott Anderson)

Workers from Hayden Construction installed box seats Monday at the stadium in Veterans Park. This upgrade included 575 box seats, a new grandstand and press box.

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, which plays in the Prospect League, featuring some of the best collegiate players in the country, will begin their season on the road May 31, returning home Friday, June 2, for their home opener against the Burlington Bees.

The first phase completed last year included updates to the dugouts, grass and infield. The next phase, which includes the current renovations, is expected to be completed in March.

Future phases may include expansion, reconfiguring the outfield fence, a new scoreboard and new lights.

The project is made possible by the $1 million donation made in 2021 by the Schweickert family. Half of that donation is set aside to be invested in the Schweickert stadium.