Marshall-Putnam 4-H to host a three-day public speaking workshop

Marshall-Putnam 4-H will be offering a three-day public speaking workshop that will be open to all youth ages 8 through 18. 4-H membership is not required for this free workshop.

The first session will take place on Feb. 22 and will explore topics and techniques. Session number two will take place March 1 and cover finding the words, writing them down and working on your speech. The final session will take place on March 8 and will be practice and feedback.

Sessions will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the University of Illinois Marshall-Putnam Extension, 509 Front St. in Henry. To register for the event, call 309-364-2356.