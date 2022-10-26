October 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Thriller dance flash mob to take place in Peru

Anyone interested can participate in the Oct. 29 dance

By Olivia Doak

A flash mob dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” will be performed from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Centennial Park in Peru.

The event is open to anyone interested in joining, no dance experience required.

Dancers will dress like zombies, do a photo shoot and then perform the flash mob dance.

Interested dancers should attend some rehearsals in the days leading up to the event. Remaining rehearsals will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28, at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle.

The event is hosted and organized by TSC Studios. There are also instructional videos on the studio’s website to help people learn the dance.

For more information, visit tscstudios.wordpress.com/thriller. The event is free and will be at Centennial Park, located at 13th Street & West Street in Peru.