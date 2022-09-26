Marshall-Putnam SWCD holding fall fish sales through Oct. 7

The Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its fall fish sales through Oct. 7. Sales flyers are available online on the group’s Facebook page or at marshallputnam.com. Flyers also are available by calling 309-364-3913, ext. 3.

Fish pickup will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 21. at the office at 1511 University Ct. in Henry.

The organization also will be having a cold water fish sale with orders due by Oct. 21. The delivery date for cold water fish has yet to be announced.

The Marshall-Putnam SWCD building will be closed for remodeling from Monday, Sept. 26, through Oct. 14. Workers will have access to phones during this time.