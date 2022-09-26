September 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Marshall-Putnam SWCD holding fall fish sales through Oct. 7

Building to be closed for remodel from Sept. 26 to Oct. 14

By Shaw Local News Network

Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District (Image provided)

The Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its fall fish sales through Oct. 7. Sales flyers are available online on the group’s Facebook page or at marshallputnam.com. Flyers also are available by calling 309-364-3913, ext. 3.

Fish pickup will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 21. at the office at 1511 University Ct. in Henry.

The organization also will be having a cold water fish sale with orders due by Oct. 21. The delivery date for cold water fish has yet to be announced.

The Marshall-Putnam SWCD building will be closed for remodeling from Monday, Sept. 26, through Oct. 14. Workers will have access to phones during this time.