Jillian Duchnowski, the author of the Traveling Mermaids of Starved Rock children’s books, will be hold a book signing from 9:15 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Le Rocher Gift Shop at the Starved Rock Visitor Center.

Books will be available for purchase in the bookstore and a limited availability of mermaid coloring pages and mermaid postcard with be available with purchase.