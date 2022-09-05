St. Margaret’s Health in Spring Valley to host a community blood drive on Sept. 6

St. Margaret’s Health in Spring Valley will host a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 600 E. First St. inside the presentation room.

To donate, contact Carolynn Freed at 815-780-3387 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 4099 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before July 12 are eligible to give at this drive.

ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In the area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to OSF Saint Clare Medical Center, St. Margaret’s Health.