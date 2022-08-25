Monthly Clover Buddies: Introduction to 4-H events to take place at Illinois Valley YMCA

The University of Illinois Extension Office will sponsor monthly Clover Buddies: Introduction to 4-H events at the Illinois Valley YMCA, 300 Walnut St., Peru.

The experience is for youth ages 5 through 7 and will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. on the first Thursday of month starting on Oct. 6 and ending on May 4.

The eight session are intended to introduce children to 4-H and all that it has to offer including rockets, nature, art, geology, first aid, robotics, painting, electricity and gardening.

All lessons will prove a hands on learning experience to give youth a chance to explore interests and expand their learning.

There is a one time $15 materials fee for each participant and space is limited to the first 20 participants to register.

Participants only need to register once for all eight sessions and registration can be completed at https://go.illinois.edu/cloverbuddies by Oct. 3.

For more information on this series of events, contact Beth Dellatori at 815-224-3243 or beth5@illinois.edu.