McKlay Gensini of Hennepin wins big at 2022 National Junior Heifer Show

American Junior Maine-Anjou Association member, McKlay Gensini of Hennepin took home the title of Grand Champion Bred and Owned Maintainer Female at the 2022 National Junior Heifer Show in Louisville, Kentucky.

The event was held from June 18 to 23 as Judge Bob May of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, selected RJG Nikki 22J, a May 12, 2021, daughter of TJSC End Game 61G ET for this honor.

In addition to Gensini’s success in the showring, she was fortunate in the contest arena capturing the Grand Champion Junior Team Fitting honors in the junior division with teammates Raegan Rodgers of Missouri and Chloe Rogers of Iowa.

The Maine-Anjou National Junior Heifer Show is held each summer and features youth and their families from all across the U.S.

Participants in 2022 traveled from 26 states and hosted more than 550 exhibitors with more than 800 head of cattle exhibited.