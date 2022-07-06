Henry United Presbyterian Church to host 13-week GriefShare session

The Henry United Presbyterian Church is launching a new ministry called GriefShare. It is a 13 week session guided to help those who are suffering from the loss of a loved one.

In the event of loss the griever needs ongoing support and encouragement lasting months or perhaps longer. This program offers that support from others with similar situations.

The program includes videos of how others have been helped by the program, a discussion time to review the video and a workbook with scriptures to further understand how to work through their grief.

Everyone responds differently to losing a loved one. Even men and women process the loss differently, whether it be a spouse, a child, sister, brother, or a parent. The makeup of our human nature is complicated and our culture has groomed us in how we should react to grief and not always in our best interest.

The GriefShare program is an opportunity to learn how to grieve in a healthy manner, what’s normal, and what helps the grieving process. The support group is a safe environment where one can leave behind more restrictive traditional behavior and learn new ways to work through the process.

The first meeting will be Aug. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church located at 511 Wirt St. in Henry.

For more information, contact one of the following facilitators: Connie at 309-238-0432, Ida at 309-815-481-2403, Jonathan at 815-866-0020 or Adelaide at 309-364-2556.

You can find more information online and register at GriefShare.com. There is a $15 cost for the workbook.