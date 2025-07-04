AARP looking for tax volunteers

AARP Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season in DeKalb, Genoa, Sycamore, and La Salle.

The volunteer-based program provides free tax preparation services. Roles include tax return preparers, greeters, publicity coordinators, and district administrators.

All volunteers receive free training through a mix of in-person and online courses. An orientation for new volunteers will be held in November.

The 2025 tax season runs from Feb. 1 through April 15. Volunteers of all experience levels are welcome.

To apply, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer. For more information, contact district coordinator Donna Harvey at 815-751-5763.