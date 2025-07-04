OSF HealthCare adds primary care provider in Sheffield

Sydney Lebahn-Franks, APRN, has joined the OSF HealthCare primary care team in Sheffield. (Photo contributed)

OSF HealthCare has added Sydney Lebahn-Franks, APRN, to its primary care team in Sheffield to expand access to local health services.

Lebahn-Franks will begin seeing patients July 6 at OSF Medical Group – Primary Care, located at 240 N. Mason St. She provides a range of services, including preventive care, mental health care, and chronic disease management.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Ambrose University and a master’s degree in nursing from Northern Illinois University.

Appointments for new or existing patients can be made by calling 815-454-2811.