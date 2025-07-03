La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Baling hay, little to no rain

David Hall, Serena – The reporting week was full of spotty opportunities for rainfall, as well as some wind and a bit of hail for a few. Locally, we received 1.3” and needed every bit of it with the hot weather we have been experiencing. The crops are growing fast and looking very healthy. Area activities included application of herbicide on soybeans, mowing ditches and equipment repair. Japanese beetles are starting to show up on field edges. Soon we should see the air tractors out spraying fungicide that will hopefully keep the crops healthier than without for certain growing conditions. The June market report had no surprises and markets are sideways to down a bit. Everyone, stay cool and safe out there!

Ken Beck, Mendota – We were hoping for some rain, looking for some, but we missed it this week. Everything looks good. People are finishing up spraying the beans. There’s not much more we can do about the crop, and it’s to the point of turning the crop over to Mother Nature. Fungicide will be coming later for the corn.

David Myer, Marseilles – The heat and humidity arrived before the Fourth of July fireworks feeling almost August like a few days, but we did receive a shower leaving us with 0.7” of much-needed rain with the heat. Crops are growing fast but need weekly rain to reach their potential this year. Post spraying on soybeans is about done, but another pass later may be needed for the weed pressure. Wheat is turning and about a week from harvest, while second cutting hay is a priority this week with rain missing in the forecast for now. Grain prices are falling while the crops reach higher into the sky, not looking very promising income-wise this season. Just an interesting note I heard American Farm Bureau claims beef prices are higher than last year, which they are, but claim one reason is high crop prices. I’m not sure where they got that info. Enjoy the Fourth of July holiday.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge – For the week only 2/5″ of rain. We were hoping to get another shower, but it bypassed us here. Corn is about six feet tall right now, has a deep green color, but could use some more moisture. Beans are starting to grow a little faster, but the weeds are also growing. Wheat is being combined on the first day of July. Always hot and humid for that task. Second crop hay is also being cut, so it will need to be baled on July 4. Not much else is going on except hauling cheap corn to the river and cleaning out bins. Have a safe Fourth of July!

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland – A very warm week with highs in the 90s. I did receive 1.5 inches of rain. Crops are still growing very rapidly. Sweetcorn is starting to tassel, the field corn is over six feet tall already. Soybeans are getting some dark green color, getting taller and bushing out. Some hay is getting cut after the last week of periodic rains. Activities include mowing road ditches before July 4.

Rainfall

David Hall 1.3”

Ken Beck 0.0”

David Myer 0.7”

Ken Bernard 0.4”

Geoffrey Janssen 1.5”