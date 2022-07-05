Putnam County Rotary hold annual Awards Banquet

Putnam County Rotary’s annual banquet, which was June 23 in Granville, included a celebration of community service and recognition of several non-Rotarians for “Service Above Self.”

That motto is the Rotary’s inspiration to promote and provide help to others within the community and globally.

Outgoing club president Brenda Bickerman thanked the club for members’ support of her past year in office and making the club’s numerous service projects possible.

During the past year, the club continued its Dictionaries Project for all Putnam County third graders and its Rotary Readers Project, which had shifted to a virtual format. The club also expanded its Little Free Pantry at the Putnam County Community Center to include winter wear and socks during the Christmas season, helped stock and distribute Christmas baskets for the PC Food Pantry, served as greeters at LaSalle Rotary Park’s Festival of Lights, sponsored a “Soup-er Sunday” project delivering several homemade soups to seniors and community members, re-ignited Afterglow to provide students safe and substance-free post-prom fun, initiated a project at PC Junior High with monthly interactive positive-message bulletin boards and presented an inspiring book to students and libraries.

The club also sponsored Rotary-affiliated Interact clubs at the Junior High and High School to promote student leadership and community service among student members, co-sponsored two blood drives with the high school group and sponsored five to attend the Rotary’s Youth Leadership Awards Camp in May.

During the banquet, the club presented its annual Community Service Above Self award to Sheriff Kevin Doyle, whose expected retirement this year caps nearly 30 years in local law enforcement including 24 years as sheriff.

Extending beyond the call of duty, Doyle’s community service has included serving on the Illinois Valley Crime Commission, the Freedom House Board, Community Partners against Substance Abuse, Trident Anti-Drug Force and the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, of which he currently is president.

In recognizing Doyle, Bickerman commended his dedication, education, experience and professionalism. Accepting a commemorative desk plaque, Doyle asked that the club’s donation in his honor be directed to the Putnam County Community Center.

Two Student Service Above Self awards were presented to outgoing PCJH Interact President Eric Vipond and outgoing PCHS Interact President Erin Brooker for their leadership and community service work throughout the past year.

A donation was made on behalf of each of them to their respective Interact Clubs. In presenting their commemorative awards, club members commented that these students demonstrate the positive and inspiring impact that youth can have within the local schools and community.

Club awards presented by the Northern Illinois Rotary District also were shared. These awards recognized the club’s continued commitment to literacy projects, including the Junior High project, which is recognized as the most innovative districtwide.

With Rotary beginning its new year July 1, Bickerman handed the gavel and leadership over to incoming president Debra Buffington, who pledged a year of fun and new challenges to serve students, seniors and those in need.

Also installed as 2022-23 officers and board members were Vice President Adriane Shore, Treasurer Tina Dolder, Secretary Scott Shore and board members Bickerman, Nancy Burress, Barry Chrenen, Pastor Ron McNeill and Mike Olson.

Buffington said more volunteers are needed to keep Rotary’s innovation and ongoing projects strong. Those willing to volunteer for any of the club’s projects are asked to email PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.