French-style bakery opens in downtown La Salle

Millstone Bakery will be open for business from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 19, in downtown La Salle.

Millstone is inspired by bakeries across Europe and will offer pastries, bread and coffee. The bakery’s specialty will be making different types of bread, and there are five options offered daily: sourdough, multigrain, Italian, baguette and focaccia.

In addition to these offerings, the bakery also has a rotating bread schedule where special loaves will be offered on certain days of the week. There will be two special loaves offered each day this weekend.

Additionally, the bakery offers a variety of croissants, including butter, chocolate, almond and ham and cheese. Cookies and coffee beverages will be available as well. Everything will be made on-site and by hand.

Co-owners Erin and Kent Maze said they lived in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area before moving back to the Illinois Valley. In Michigan, Erin said there were a lot of pastry shops, and in the Illinois Valley there seemed to be a need for them. They then chose to open their own pastry shop in downtown La Salle because they love the area and want to help make a difference in developing it further.

“I’ve fallen in love with downtown La Salle,” Erin said.

This weekend’s opening is the pre-opening event, according to co-owner Kent Maze. The bakery’s grand opening event will take place next weekend. City officials will be there and there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with a date and time that has yet to be determined.

After this weekend, the bakery will be open regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is located at 821 First St., in downtown La Salle.