New French-style bakery set to open in La Salle

Moments after the La Salle City Council approved an $8,281 Redevelopment Incentive Program grant for 821 First St., La Salle Economic Development Director Leah Inman told council about the new business going into that location.

“It’s going to be a new French-style bakery,” Inman said.

Millstone Bakery is expected to open in June, according to its Facebook page.

The bakery will specialize in handcrafted breads and pastries, and also feature locally roasted coffee and espresso.

The Redevelopment Incentive Grant purchased new windows, doors and metal work for an awning.

The La Salle City Council also approved a $12,500 Redevelopment Incentive Grant for 503 Third St. The grant would go toward tearing out and replacing garage doors, install an entrance door and make bathrooms ADA compliant.

The council passed on voting on making Richard Hallett Road a non-truck route, until it hears from Illinois Department of Transportation on whether it can have a sign placed on U.S. 6. Aldermen want to warn truckers before they make the turn onto the road, because once they go down Richard Hallett Road, they won’t be able to back up.

In other items, the council approved: