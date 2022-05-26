5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Festivals in Streator, Utica highlight weekend activities

1 - Enjoy some family fun Friday through Sunday at Park Fest in Streator. The annual festival, now coordinated by Light Up Streator volunteers, features a carnival, craft vendors, live music and a number of family activities on the Plumb Pavilion stage. Minus 55 will take the Plumb Pavilion stage 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Mary and the Troublemakers 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The carnival will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, local history enthusiasts can walk across Park Street and attend the Streatorland Historical Society Museum’s grand opening 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

2 - Take a trip to the Wild West on Saturday and Sunday in Utica. The Wild Bill Days event will include entertainment from Dan Barth, the Medicine Man; the Old West Regulators; and live blacksmithing demos. A special exhibit with artifacts belonging to James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok will be available to view at the Canal Warehouse museum, 101 E. Canal St., throughout the weekend. There is no admission to society museums on Saturday or Sunday and weekend entertainment is free. Re-enactments are scheduled 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

3 - Chalk up the town Saturday in Princeton. HumanHuman, a community-based organization focused on inclusivity, will host a sidewalk chalk event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Chalk and templates will be provided and everyone is invited to “create art and celebrate diversity while promoting equality and inclusion.” The event will coincide with the opening of the Princeton’s Farmers Market.

4 - Take a run Monday in Sheridan or Streator. The fourth running of the Nina LeCuyer Memorial 5K is scheduled 7:30 a.m., with registration at 6:30 a.m. The run will start/end at the American Legion, 300 W. Si Johnson Ave., Sheridan, and the route runs the streets through the village. The $35 registration fee also pays for entry to the Legion’s Memorial Day Breakfast following the run at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds from the event will support someone in need from the community or to support the Illinois Veterans’ Home. The Streator YMCA, 710 Oakley Ave., also will host a Memorial Day 5K beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Call 815-672-2148 for more information.

5 - The music begins Friday in Ladd. The village will host Joey Figgiani from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Park, 301 S. Main St. Bring lawn chairs and coolers. The Ladd Fire Department will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs. Call 815-894-2440 for more information.

5 Things To Do

