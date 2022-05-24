Park Fest returns to Streator’s City Park

For the second year in a row, the Light Up Streator committee will host Park Fest in City Park on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day.

The volunteer-based committee, which coordinates the city’s Christmas and holiday decorations, is sponsoring the festival, featuring a carnival, craft vendors and live entertainment.

Light Up Streator took control of Park Fest in 2021 from Streator Community Center, which had closed.

Now the three-day festival serves as a fundraiser for Light Up Streator.

A sign at the southwest corner of City Park in Streator reminds residents Park Fest is scheduled Memorial Day weekend. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Midway by A & A Attractions will bring the weekend’s carnival to town. Already some of the rides have parked along the perimeter of City Park, including the Zipper and the children’s dragon roller coaster.

Carnival goers can buy arm bands for $25 for unlimited rides per person, per session. Sessions are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. A $70 mega pass is good for unlimited rides all day, each day.

Mega passes are $60 in advance. Advance sales are at SOCU, 120 E. Northpoint Dr. and 912 N. Shabbona St., as well as Streator Community Credit Union, 302 N. Park St.

New to this year’s festival is a Spongebob Bubble Bash, dance party and kids parade — each set for Saturday.

Minus 55 will take the Plumb Pavilion stage 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Mary and the Troublemakers 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, continuing the “In The Good Old Summertime” concert series.

Hickory Street from Park to Vermillion streets will be closed to traffic through Sunday, as well as Vermillion Street from Hickory to Elm streets.

Friday, May 27

5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival

6 to 10 p.m.: Craft vendors

Saturday, May 28

9 to 11 a.m.: Spongebob’s Bubble Bash, blow bubbles on the stage with Spongebob and Patrick.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Carnival

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Craft vendors

11 a.m. to noon: Sidewalk art. Leave your mark on the stage with colorful chalk.

Noon to 1 p.m.: Dance party. Dance to some classics on stage.

Noon: Kids parade. Parade kicks off from the center of the stage. It will travel through vendor show. Decoratee a bike, stroller, wagon or even yourself to take part.

1 to 1:30 p.m.: Magic Mark.

2 p.m.: Dancecenter. Streator’s finest dancers put on a show.

5:30 to 9 p.m.: Minus 55. Live music.

Sunday, May 28

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Carnival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Craft vendors.

11 a.m. to noon: Story time with Streator Public Library.

2 to 5 p.m.: Mary and the Troublemakers. Live music.

Elizabeth and Nicci Shehorn fly past City Park as they ride a swing amusement ride during the 2021 Park Fest. This year's festival is scheduled Friday, May 27, through Sunday, May 29. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)











