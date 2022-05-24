Wild Bill Days return May 28-29 to Utica

The La Salle County Historical Society will once again be hosting the Wild Bill Days Festival from Saturday, May 28, to Sunday, May 29, in downtown Utica.

The weekend will include family friendly entertainment from Dan Barth, the Medicine Man; the Old West Regulators; and live blacksmithing demos. A special exhibit with artifacts belonging to James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok will be available to view at the Canal Warehouse museum, 101 E. Canal St., throughout the weekend. There is no admission to society museums on Saturday or Sunday and weekend entertainment is free.

Extras are needed for the Wild Bill Days reenactment at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Lunch will be provided for all who participate. No acting experience required. For more information on becoming an extra for this fun-filled event call or text 815-343-5780 for more information.