Peru council OKs $58K study for sports complex plan

An aerial view looking southeast of the intersection of Peoria Street and 36th Street on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in Peru. The City of Peru released a drawing at the past city council meeting to give residents an idea of how a multi-faceted sports complex and city center may be laid out in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The city of Peru is one step closer to making its regional sports complex dream a reality.

The council unanimously approved a $58,500 feasibility study proposal from the Sports Facilities Co. during Monday’s meeting.

In September, the city unveiled a plan to build a regional sports complex and city center, equipped with multiple sporting facilities, a retail plaza, an amphitheater, residential housing, restaurants and a hotel.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said this is a preliminary stage with the possibility of using the results to gain third-party interest, which is needed if the sports complex is able to move forward.

Director of Engineering Eric Carls said the Sports Facilities Co. will perform a detailed study and a financial model to present to the city. He said the company is a good fit for strategic reasons, including proximity to its sports facilities and the ability to maximize use if the city gets to the point where a sports complex becomes a reality.

“I think this is a very crucial step for us to understand if this is the best move to grow the city,” Carls said.

He said it may take 60 to 90 days to complete the study.