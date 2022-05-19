Putnam County Libraries announce June event schedule

Starting in the month of June, all Putnam County Library Locations will be participating in a summer theme of Oceans of Possibilities. The scheduled events for each PC Library location are as follows:

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Oceans of Possibilities Door Prizes will be available throughout the summer months starting on June 1. The library will be announcing winners at the start of the following month. Stop by for a chance at the treasure.

Cricut MakerSpace will be held throughout the day on Thursday, June 9 and Friday, June 10. Participants are asked to bring their own tumbler for making wet vinyl tumblers.

Bad Art Craft pickup will be all day on Thursday, June 16. This month’s craft is underwater graham crackers.

PCCC’s outreach worker will be at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. The worker will be able to answer questions about and discuss available benefits and services for older adults. No appointment is necessary.

Sidewalk chalk and rock painting will be held all day on June 23. Participants are encouraged to come to the library for chalk and rock painting.

National bomb pop day will be celebrated on Thursday, June 30. Participants can stop by the library for a free bomb pop.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

The library’s summer reading challenge is Ocean of Possibilities. After signing up, participants can pick up a chart and stickers to record progress. When you return your books, you may also pick something out of the pirate’s treasure box. Raffle tickets are available for the challenge prize which will be given away in August.

June’s take and make craft will be available all month. This month’s craft is paper aquarium.

Take and go bags from the University of Illinois Extension Office, including a nature flip book, will be available every month this summer.

A camping 101 activity will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24. Beth Dellatori from the U of I Extension will present the activity. Participants will learn about outdoor safety including healthy snacks, staying hydrated and first aid. Snack and drink will be provided. This event is free but participants must register before June 13.

Carrissa Conley with the tri-county opportunities council will be at the library at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. Conley will provide information, brochures and handouts on community block services.

Story hour online will be held at 10 a.m. on every Tuesday morning. Participants are encouraged to watch a video as Paula shares a story and suggest a craft on the library’s Facebook page through the end of June.

Granville story hour will be held at 11 a.m. every Wednesday through June 29. Children ages 1-5 are encouraged to stop by the park shelter for a story and a craft.

Book discussion group will meet at 1 p.m. on the first and third Monday of every month. There is no assigned book to read. The event is group directed and participants are encouraged to share their insights, opinions and views.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and Brunch is held the first Saturday on the month during library hours. This event offers food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Story hour will be held at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month.

Outdoor yoga will be offered at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 6. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mats.

Wii morning event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Make and take animal wood puzzle day for dad will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

Pollinator power will be offered by the Marshall-Putnam Extension Office at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Mary’s Misfits Restorations will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Disney movie night will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. It will be kids choice on movie and offer popcorn.

Make and take animal wood puzzle for dad will be offer during library hours on Wednesday, June 15.

Bad art craft pick up will be offered all morning on Saturday, June 18. This month’s craft is underwater graham crackers.

Story hour will be offered at 4 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month.