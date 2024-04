Illinois Valley Community College will host a blood drive on Tuesday, April 30. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College will host a blood drive on Tuesday, April 30.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the IVCC gym.

The activity is sponsored by the IVCC Red Cross Club and the IVCC PTK Rho Omega Chapter.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).