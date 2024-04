The LaMoille Lions Club will be conducting a dine-in or carry-out chicken dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9. (Shaw Local News Network)

The LaMoille Lions Club will be conducting a dine-in or carry-out chicken dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.

The event will be held at the Lions Club, 308 Howard St. in LaMoille.

Cost of the dinner, which includes choice of light, dark or tenders, potato, salad and dessert, is $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 5.