Kaufmanns to perform at mother and daughter banquet in Seatonville on May 4

Phil and Pam Kaufmann will perform at the Seatonville Community Church's mother and daughter banquet on May 4. (Photo provided)

SEATONVILLE – Seatonville Community Church will hold a banquet on May 4 for the whole family, honoring mothers and daughters.

The potluck meal begins at 5:30 p.m. in the church basement. Meat, bread and beverages will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring side dishes, salads or desserts.

Following the meal everyone is invited to enjoy a concert by Phil and Pam Kaufmann, who will be performing at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

The Kaufmanns have been providing music in a variety of events throughout their 46 years of marriage. In addition to weekly music leadership in their small rural church, they provide music for special services and programs at churches and community events.

There is no charge for the evening, but a freewill offering will be taken during the concert. For reservations, call the church at 815-894-2697.