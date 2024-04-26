Princeton scholastic bowl finishes successful season

Princeton High School's varsity and JV scholastic bowl team members for 2023-24 are (bottom row ,from left to right) Lydia Hardy, Tessa Carlson, Sydney Scully, Elin Workman, Mo Franklin, Isabella Simmering, Onnestee Adams, Arianne Tirao and Brennan Roden; (middle row) assistant coach Wendy Fredrickson, Hannah Claiborne, Christian Butler, Landon Davis, Jackson Drozda, Mason Malo, Maximus Wilborn and Kambri Fisher; and (back row) Michael Smith, Ely Mehlbrech, Tim Lewis, Gavin Pinter, Nolan Anderson, Ian Morris and head coach Brody Anderson. Not pictured: Phillip Goodale and Clayton Rokosz. (Photo provided)

Princeton High School’s scholastic bowl team had one of its most memorable and successful years in more than a decade.

Brody Anderson was in his first year as head coach of his alma mater’s scholastic bowl program, having served as Riverdale High School’s assistant coach. Wendy Fredrickson returned as assistant coach after taking several years off.

Princeton finished third at the Masonic Bowl Regionals. At IHSA Regionals, Princeton beat teams such as Moline and Dunlap and made it to the regional championship game, but lost to Galesburg. It was the first time Princeton has been in a regional championship game for the scholastic bowl since 2010.

The Tigers finished the season 26-21 overall with a conference record of 10-2, it’s best Three Rivers showing since 2015.

”I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication that the scholastic bowl students had this year,” Anderson said. “After several years away from coaching, it is good to be back especially coaching the program I played on in high school. This year, Princeton found successes not seen in years, and we will continue to build on these successes. The varsity program is in good hands going forward.

“I am blessed to have such great players and a remarkable assistant coach, Wendy Fredrickson. When assembling the coaching staff, I knew she would be incredibly useful because of her experience. She can draw from over a decade of coaching experience and is an excellent asset to our program. She was on the coaching staff when I was in high school, and I’m happy to have her by my side.

“I am also truly grateful for the support from PHS’s Board of Education, Administration, fellow teachers, parents, and student body. Also, I must thank our great benefactors, the Princeton Masonic Lodge, for their support.”

The following students received these awards and honors at the Scholastic Bowl Banquet on April 23 at the Princeton Masonic Lodge.