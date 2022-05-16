Chief Senachwine NSDAR host final meeting of 2021-22 Chapter Year

The Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDAR members held a “What is Under There” program on May 7 presented by Florence Finfgeld, Textile Chairman of the Marshall County Historical Society Museum.

This program covering the non-use of undergarments for thousands of years. Finfgeld then moved to the 19th century and displayed many lovely and unusual garments as they progressed through modern times.

The meeting of the Chief Senachwine Chapter, called to order by Regent Sharon Bittner at the Henry Public Library and was the closing meeting of the 2021-2022 chapter year.

Officer reports included calling attention to a table display of various scrapbooks, booklets, and chapter awards and reports that earned Certificates of Honor at the Illinois State Conference on April 21-24.

Program ideas and hostess volunteers were solicited for 2022-2023. The National Day of Prayer was shared by Chaplain Diana Williamson. A thank-you note was read from Honor Flight-Quad Cities for a chapter donation.

Chapter chairmen also shared information on many topics including American history, American Indians, commemorative events, conservation, Constitution Week, U.S. Flag, literacy, book club, veterans, and women’s issues.

The next regular meeting of the Chief Senachwine Chapter will be Friday, September 2, at 1:30 p.m. at the Henry Presbyterian Church.