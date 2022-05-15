La Salle library virtually hosts Illinois travel author to share her adventures

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host Illinois author and librarian, Raluca Barbu, at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, for her unique program about her newly-published book, “American Vacation: 12,000 Miles Into the Wild West.”

Barbu’s book pays homage to the great American outdoors and reminding readers of the amazing natural wonders found in the American West. It is the first book to tell the story of a writer, from an ex-communist country, who experienced the wide-open spaces of the emblematic American West. She and her husband traveled 12,000 miles for 45 days across 19 states. They visited 35 national, state, and tribal parks and hiked 170 miles, through natural landmarks, from 260 feet below sea level to 14,000 feet of altitude.

In this virtual program, Barbu will share about her travel adventures and writing experiences, read from her book, answer questions, and present a slideshow photo presentation that captures the natural beauty and animal encounters she witnessed on her travels.

Barbu is a librarian at Fox River Grove Memorial Library and the Wauconda Area Library. She is a published author of four books in Romania, her home country.

The program will be presented via Zoom and is free and open to all. Register at https://bit.ly/371B8o3. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.



