A Putnam County Community Center Outreach worker will be out canvassing Granville and Magnolia townships from April through September.

The PCCC is partially funded by the Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging. As a funded service provider, the PCCC is required to canvass the entire county over a three-year period.

PCCC Outreach may come to your door and will be wearing proper identification. For questions, call the PCCC at 815-339-2711 or 1-800-757-4579.