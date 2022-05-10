Marshall-Putnam-Stark Show Choir gears up for 40th Anniversary

The Marshall-Putnam-Stark Show Choir will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this summer.

The organization started in 1982, when Richard Finfgeld approached Henry-Senachwine High School music director Robert Eckert with an idea.

After seeing the Henry-Senachwine High School Show Choir and Jazz Band in the Swing Show presented that spring, Finfgeld asked Eckert if he could put together a young people’s music group to present a show at the 1982 Marshall-Putnam County Fair.

Eckert proceeded to have auditions for performers throughout the area between the ages of 14 and 22.

With more than 50 auditions to be part of the show, Eckert put together a 22-piece Jazz Band and a 24-voice Show Choir. The groups worked throughout the summer of 1982 in preparation for the show at the M-P Fair.

When the Sunday afternoon program at the M-P Fair was presented, Finfgeld’s vision became a reality.

And the show proved to be a success.

When the show finished, Finfgeld asked the group if it wanted to perform again the next day. The students were excited and said yes.

From there, the Marshall-Putnam Show Choir and Jazz Band was born.

A few years later, Finfgeld asked if Stark could be added to the name of the group since students from Stark County were participating. The name became the Marshall-Putnam-Stark Show Choir.

This year, the group is planning its 40th season with auditions at the end of May.

Auditions are from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 26, and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday May 28. Auditions will be at the Central Dance Studios on Route 29 in Henry.